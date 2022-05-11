Anne Arundel County Police Arrest 15-Year-Old for Stealing Vehicle and Attempting to Steal Second Vehicle

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of Brushyridge Road in Laurel for a report of two males tampering with a motor vehicle.

Two suspects fled from officers who pursued the suspects on foot.

One of the suspects was apprehended on Laurel Fort Meade Road near the Baltimore Washington Parkway. The second suspect was not located.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had arrived in a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal another. Western District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The suspect is identified as a 15-year-old male from Laurel, Maryland. The second suspect was a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

