St. Mary’s County Director of Department of Recreation & Parks Announces Retirement

Arthur Shepherd, Director of the Department of Recreation & Parks, announced his retirement effective June 12, 2022.

In his announcement, Shepherd said, “I enjoyed my role as director, engaging in the many facets of public recreation which in turn strengthens families and enhances the quality of life in our community. I am also proud of the staff as they gave extra effort over the past three years while embarking on national accreditation. I look forward to the designation as an accredited department in June 2022 which will set us apart as a department of excellence. Lastly, I would like to express my appreciation to the Commissioners for their support of recreational opportunities in our county.”

Mr. Shepherd retired from County Government service in 2011 and returned to work with Recreation and Parks in April 2017, serving as the department director for the past five years.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “We will miss Mr. Shepherd’s expertise and insight; he has been a key member of our county government team. Our community is better for his leadership, and he will leave an indelible mark on our parks and recreation facilities and programs.”

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext.1340.

