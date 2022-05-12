St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summonses Served – April 2022

04/02/22- Joseph Henry Payne, age 45 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Salas# 358.

04/02/22- George Sterling Gray, age 67 of Charlotte Hall- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fleenor# 388

04/04/22- Jasmine Marie Herbert, age 18 of Charlotte Hall- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Gaskill# 274.

04/04/22- Philip Dewain Harclerode, age 46 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilson# 370.

04/05/22- Damien Xavier Bonds, age 39 of Lexington Park- Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Shelko# 326.

04/05/22- Adam Michael Myers Jr., age 18 of Mechanicsville- Possession of Regulated Firearm-Under 21 by Dep. Dixon# 380.

04/05/22- Thomas Gerald Clements III, age 24 of Dunkirk- Act as a Contractor Without License, Fail to Perform Contract, and Sell home Improvement Without a License by Lt. Russell# 92.



04/06/22- Deondrea Tyrone Smith, age 21 of Ridge- Property Destruction by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

04/07/22- Andrew Philip Nelson, age 26 of Hollywood- Theft by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

04/07/22- William Michael Kreuter, age 40 of Mechanicsville- Litter/Dump by DFC. Snyder# 342.

04/07/22- James Robert Lewis, age 39 of Great Mills- CDS: Possession Marijuana 10 Grams Plus by Dep. Mclean# 400.

04/08/22- Lee Kitwell Clark Jr., age 35 of Great Mills- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

04/08/22- Hunter Wesley Carter, age 19 of no fixed address- Theft by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

04/09/22- Phillip Randolph Adams, age 42 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

04/11/22- Yolanda Katinna Evans, age 49 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Vehicle/Failure to Return by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

04/11/22- Christopher Shannon Bridgett, age 24 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Hersh# 343.

04/12/22- Matthew Allen Fuller, age 32 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97

04/12/22- Tusheena Nicole Brooks, age 32 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.

04/13/22- Tyesha Tierra Jenkins, age 26 of Lexington Park- Theft by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

04/13/22- Antonio Marcellus Wills, age 30 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Kril# 382.

04/14/22- Raymond Michael Messick, age 56 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325.

04/14/22- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 28 of Piney Point- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

04/14/22- John Lamont Graham, age 53 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Schell# 359.



04/16/22- Meghan Mary McMurtrie, age 33 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

04/18/22- Ashley Shontay Winkey, age 26 of Great Mills- Theft by Dep. Bowling# 327.

04/18/22- Alvaro Ruvelci Artega-Escobar, age 21 of Great Mills- Theft and Theft Scheme by Dep. Bowling# 327.

04/18/22- Charles Giovonne Shanks, age 37 of Aquasco- Theft and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by DFC. Shelko# 326.

04/19/22- Charles Vernon Russell, age 24 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

04/20/22- Zachary Alan Kiger, age 33 of St. Inigoes- Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement and Alter Physical Evidence by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

04/21/22- Aamani Parker Horner, age 19 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

04/21/22- Alonzo Anthony Holley, age 32 of Great Mills- Rifle/Shotgun Possession by Disqualified Person by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

04/22/22- Shakita Nicole Proctor, age 36 of Lexington Park- Disruption of School Operations and Obstruct School Bus Driver by Cpl. McClure# 299.

04/22/22- Jahlil Menyata Cooper, age 30 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Walker# 366.

04/23/22- Evan Michael Clarke, age 21 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

04/23/22- Charlene Annette Marek, age 55 of Hollywood- Theft by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

04/25/22- Kevin Lee Bonnie, age 19 of no fixed address- Theft and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Hersh# 343.

04/25/22- George NMN Williams IV, age 27 of California- Theft by Sgt. Delozier# 160.

04/25/22- Devonte Twain Harrod, age 23 of Lexington Park- Telephone Misuse and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Mattera# 375.

04/26/22- David Lee Arnold, age 30 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.

04/27/22- Markeisha Denise Graham, age 31 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

04/28/22- Kenneth NMN Faison, age 39 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Budd# 325.

04/28/22- Delores Louise Crampton, age 33 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

04/30/22- Tashika Lynn Mobley, age 30 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

04/30/22- Pierre Rasheed Chase, age 30 of California- Violate Protective Order and Theft by Cpl. White# 200.

