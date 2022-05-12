Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Regrets to Announce Passing of Deputy First Class Jeff Elliott

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy First Class Jeff Elliott, who passed away May 11, 2022, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

DFC J. Elliott was a 29-year veteran of the agency and was most recently assigned to the Administrative and Judicial Services Bureau as a contract court security deputy.

Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. May he Rest In Peace.

Viewing will be held at the Rausch Funeral Home at 4405 Broome’s Island Road, Port Republic, MD on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 2:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the Life Church, 35 Cox Road, Huntingtown, MD, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:00 am.

