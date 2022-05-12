Department of Natural Resources Police Boat Rescues Subject from Water After Jumping from Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge for the reported unoccupied vehicle.

911 callers reported a vehicle was located unoccupied on the top of the bridge. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a victim treading water directly under the bridge.

A Department Natural Resources Police boat rescued the victim from the water at 7:45 p.m. The female victim is reportedly unconscious but breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to assist in the search and rescue. Due to deteriorating weather, Trooper 2 reported an estimated 40 minute response time. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the MedStar St. Mary’s County Hospital.

Please, if you or anyone you know is battling depression and are considering suicide, reach out to someone. You are not in this alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the Crisis Text Line. Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

