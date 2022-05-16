Mother Charged After Baby Overdoses on Drugs – Police Recover Heroin, Fentanyl and Cocaine at the Scene

On Monday, May 9, 2022, police responded to an apartment on Mechanicsville Road, in Mechanicsville, for the report of a baby not breathing.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the mother of the 20-month-old female victim and she was identified as Samantha Marie Shadrick, 39, of Mechanicsville.

Shadrick told police that earlier in the morning at approximately 10:00 a.m., she used heroin in the bathroom and then around 11:00 a.m., noticed her daughter acting “weird”, she said her daughter is normally a happy and talkative child. While speaking with Shadrick, the toddler was given two doses of Narcan and then became responsive and alert.

Police asked Shadrick where the remainder of her drugs were, to which she advised she threw the residue away in a garbage bag which she then discarded in a trash bin located outside the residence. Shadrick showed deputies on the scene where the garbage bin was located and the contents of the bag was later searched and a straw containing suspected black tar heroin residue was located along with other white wrappers.

While interviewing witnesses, police spoke with an adult male and female who advised Shadrick to keep all her drugs in a little black purse similar to a backpack and stated, “she has people going in and out of her household all the time”. The male asked police, “did you check the kitchen”, referring to Shadrick storing her drugs in the kitchen of the household. Officers searched the residence with Shadrick and recovered two glass smoking devices with unknown residue, they also searched a black purse and recovered a clear baggie tied off on one corner and cut open on another corner containing the following drugs: 2 small colored ziplocked baggies containing suspected fentanyl, 2 tied up baggies of suspected cocaine, 2 folded pieces of paper containing unknown white powder. Preliminary tests were conducted confirming the recovered drugs to be fentanyl and cocaine.

Due to the severity of the overdose the child was flown to a pediatric facility for continued care.

Shadrick was charged with neglect of a minor and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center without incident and is being held on a no bond status.

