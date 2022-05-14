Sykesville Man Charged with Manslaughter and Impaired Driving After Killing Woman in Glen Burnie Crash

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 1:09 p.m., Northern District officers responded to MD Route 10 southbound between I-695 and Ordnance Rd for a multi-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a gray Hyundai Elantra was stopped completely on the right shoulder of Route 10 with a reported flat tire. In front of the Hyundai was a Dodge van who had stopped to assist the driver of the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai exited her vehicle and was standing on the shoulder of the roadway. At that same time, a silver Ford Crown Victoria was travelling southbound on Route 10 from I-695 towards Ordnance Road.

According to witnesses who were travelling directly behind the Ford, the Ford was unable to maintain its lane of travel. At one point, the Ford left its lane of travel and crossed adjacent lanes crossing directly onto the right shoulder. As a result, the Ford struck the female pedestrian (driver of the Hyundai) and also struck her vehicle. The Hyundai was pushed forward and into the Dodge van.

The driver of the Dodge van suffered minor injuries and refused medical services at the scene. The female driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to roadside observations, field sobriety tests were administered to the driver of the Ford and he was subsequently taken into custody for further testing by a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). The Ford driver was determined to be under the influence and placed under arrest.

After consultation with the Anne Arundel County States Attorney Office, the driver was charged with multiple charges related to this crash to include:

Manslaughter by Auto

Criminal Negligent Manslaughter

Homicide by MV impaired by drugs

Homicide by MV impaired by CDS

Driving while impaired by drugs

Driving while impaired by CDS

The pedestrian was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

Vehicle 1 (at fault vehicle): 2000 Ford Crown Victoria MD Reg: 832Z07 operated by Kevin James Pickett, 42 years old of Sykesville, MD.

Vehicle 2 (deceased victim) 2013 Hyundai Elantra MD Reg: 1CB2631 was operated by Tramellia Nicole Wright, 47 years old of Glen Burnie.

Vehicle 3 (minor injuries) 2019 Dodge Van MD Reg: 3DH4396 operated by Antwaun Marquis Dillard, 37 years old of Baltimore, MD.