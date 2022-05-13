Upper Marlboro Woman Charged After Two Separate Firebombings in Charles and St. Mary’s Counties

With the assistance of the Maryland State Apprehension Team, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Prince Georges County woman on multiple charges of arson stemming from two separate firebombings in October of 2021.

Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and Possession of a Destructive Device, after investigators connected her to two firebombings in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

On October 14, 2021, Deputy State Fire Marshals were called to the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf after the owner discovered the remains of a Molotov cocktail in his front yard. The Molotov cocktail did not function properly and failed to cause significant structural damage.

Investigators obtained video footage showing a person throwing the firebomb at the house the night before, just after 11:00 p.m.

On the following night, just after 11:00 p.m. on October 15th, Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the 25100 block of Gallant Man Drive in Hollywood after the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded for a person who had three Molotov cocktails thrown at a house. The owner told investigators he was inside the home when he heard a noise and later discovered the devices just feet from his door, with one still burning. He was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Over the last six months, investigators have gathered evidence, including cell phone records, which led to the identification of Williams.

Williams was arrested without incident yesterday morning and held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

“I’m very thankful for our investigators’ vigilance, tenacity, and thoughtfulness,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said. “Hopefully, the families impacted can sleep easier tonight, knowing these individuals have been apprehended.”

