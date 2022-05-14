Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to 46409 Chapman Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2006 Acura TSX fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes and found no extensions to the residence.

The owner is identified as Duron Chase, with the estimated loss of contents at $6,500.00

Investigating determined the fire started in the interior of the vehicle. The owner discovered the fire and called 911.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

