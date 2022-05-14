Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey Warns of Scams

Scam Alert – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that several residents have received a mailer from a California business named “Property Profile”.

The mailer offers to provide the resident with a copy of his/her deed or other land title record, for a $107.00 fee.  Please be advised that there is no need to pay such a fee to obtain these records.

For a nominal fee of $5.00, plus $0.50 per page, any Calvert County property owner may obtain a copy of his/her deed from the Clerk of the Court, Land Records Section, in Prince Frederick.

