Charles County Public Library Celebrates 100 Years with Parties and Music – May 16 to May 20, 2022

Charles County Public Library (CCPL) continues the celebration for its 100th anniversary of serving Charles County. Started in a single room on the second floor of the county jail on Washington Avenue in La Plata in 1922, the library was made possible by the County Homemakers Club and County Extension Agent P.D. Brown.

This month marks the first in-person celebrations for the historic anniversary. Each library branch will be hosting an all day birthday party celebration featuring FREE birthday treats, giveaways, games, activities for all ages and more. For the full schedule of events, visit ccplonline.org/100-years.

The library’s Summer Learning Challenge is also part of the celebration, with the theme of “100 Years of Discovery.” The challenge starts May 16 and runs for 100 days ending on August 24. Participants of any age can join this challenge to read, learn, win prizes and more.

Registrants can also get a free t-shirt, while supplies last. To register, visit ccplonline.org/summer-learning.

The celebration continues as the library will also host three special musical performances featuring Grammy nominated hip-hop artist Christylez Bacon on May 18 at the PD Brown Memorial Branch, jazz musician Abe Ovadia on May 19 at the La Plata Branch, and recording artist Desiree Jordan on May 20 at the Waldorf West Branch.

CCPL’S 100th Birthday Celebration Week Full Schedule:

5/16 | All Day – CCPL’s 100th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION! Passive Party @ Waldorf West

5/16 | 6 PM – Beginning Chinese Calligraphy for Teens & Adults @ Virtual

5/17 | All Day – CCPL’s 100th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION! Passive Party @ Potomac Library

5/17 | 6 PM – Zenit Journaling Workshop @ Potomac Library

5/18 | All Day – CCPL’s 100th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION! Passive Party @ P.D. Brown Library

5/18 | 6 PM – Live Music Event with Christylez Bacon @ P.D. Brown Library

5/19 | All Day – CCPL’s 100th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION! Passive Party @ La Plata Library

5/19 | 6:30 PM – Live Music Event with Abe Ovadia @ La Plata Library

5/20 at 7 PM – Live Music Event with Desiree Jordan @ Waldorf West Library

