Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Prince Frederick

May 14, 2022

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the rear of the Super 8 Hotel located at 40 Commerce Lane in Prince Frederick, for the reported subject not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim in the nearby wooded area in a homeless camp to the rear of the hotel.

Firefighters pronounced the victim deceased upon arrival.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the death.

A spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office advised the victim is an adult male, with the death investigation ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

