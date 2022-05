MDOT SHA will clean the gutter and drainage areas of the Governor Thomas Johnson bridge Sunday, May 15, 2022.

This routine maintenance work is expected to start at 6:00 a.m., and complete by 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.

During work hours, one of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed, and crews will alternate traffic using a flagging operation. Portable variable message signs are placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure.