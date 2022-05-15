Terry Lynn Carson, 63, of Lusby, MD, formerly of Fort Washington, MD, passed away on April 24, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born on January 14, 1959, she was the daughter of Ronald Steven O’Leary and Jeanette Lee O’Leary. Terry is survived by her children Sara Lynn Merritt of La Plata, MD, Bernard Stephen Carson of Lusby, MD, her siblings Kevin O’Leary of Fort Washington, MD, and Tray Donnelly of Rotonda West, FL, and four grandchildren.

Terry graduated from Friendly High School in 1977, and moved from Accokeek, MD to Calvert County, MD in 1990. She was a Registered Nurse and Medical IT Specialist at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for 30 years.

A funeral service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Road Memphis, TN 38105 and CareNet Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland, 2196 Solomons Island Road Suite 3, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.