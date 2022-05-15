Anne Marie Alvey, “Sissy”, 62, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on May 5, 2022 at home. Born on October 6, 1959 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of Lois Ann Alvey of Leonardtown, MD and the late Leonard Jackson “Jack” Alvey. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children Shannon Daly (Matthew) of Mechanicsville, MD and April Long (Michael) of Leonardtown, MD, her siblings Ronnie Alvey (Denise Costanzo) of Colton Point, MD, Barbara Emmart (Michael) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Eddie Alvey of Hollywood, MD, as well as her grandchildren Jayden, Trevor, Jackson, Raina, Owen, and Saylor.

Sissy was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1977. She started her career with the St. Mary’s County Library at Tudor Hall in Leonardtown, MD at the age of 15. Sissy served the patrons of the library for 46 years, making numerous friends throughout her time there before her retirement in 2021. After her retirement, Sissy spent her time making her log cabin a cozy gathering place for all, especially her grandchildren. Family was of the utmost importance to her. She hosted family dinner every Wednesday, making sure every grandchild’s favorite foods were served. Sissy was a devoted mother and grandmother, never missing a birthday, sporting event, or any chance to spend with her daughters and their families. She was an avid gardener and worked diligently on her lawn and flower gardens, watching her flowers bloom with each season. The ocean called her name every year, and she took beach trips each June with the whole family joining her. Sissy enjoyed lengthy walks on a daily basis. She loved travelling with her best friend, Tere Vallandingham; from the Grand Canyon to the Smokey Mountains and everywhere in between, they were Thelma and Louise. Sissy was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, gram, and friend who will be sorely missed.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will be private.

