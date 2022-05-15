Clara Rosetta Joy, 92, of Hollywood, MD passed away on May 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by all her children’s love. Clara was born on August 14, 1929 at the family home located in Hollywood, MD to the late Robert Ditman and Myrtle Madeline Ferguson. She was the oldest of five siblings with James Ferguson, Robert Ferguson, and Agnes Marie (Higgs) preceding her in death with Catherine (Suite) being the only surviving sibling.

Clara is survived by her loving children, Charles Joy (Garnett), Robert Joy (Joan), Clara Morgan (James), John Joy (Elaine), James Joy, Larry Joy, Ronnie Joy, Connie Martin (Charlie), Patricia Pennock (Doug), and Joseph Farrell (Tammy). Preceded in death are Joseph P. Joy and Virginia Ann Morgan (Raymond).

Clara was also blessed with having thirty-two (32) grandchildren, fifty-four (54) Great grandchildren, and fifteen (15) Great-Great grandchildren to love and adore.

Clara was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. Born in Hollywood on a small farm, she learned the ways of the land by growing vegetables, planting flowers and other plants of all kinds. She loved to can everything grown from the garden enabling her to provide for her family. She was an amazing cook too! It was nothing for her to whip-up something on the spur of the moment to melt in your mouth.

Clara loved to travel and make day trips. She enjoyed summer vacations with family to White Lake, SC and trips to the local Amish communities, where she was known as “Ms. Betty”, where she was treated as one of their community members. She looked forward to Saturday yard sales and trips to thrift stores where she would pick up various items for one of the kids or just pick it up in case “Someone might need it”. Always looking out for others more than herself because it was just “Her Way”.

Clara loved family get-togethers immensely. She enjoyed watching and listening to her children as they told stories both of good, not-so-good, and funny; each followed with laughter. She joined in jokes or she would start them. She had a Beautiful sense of humor and not afraid to show it. She would be first to throw on a pair of dark shades and hat to swagger her way across a room.

She was a doctor who mended scrapes and wounds, a confidant who listened endlessly to all our problems and then our dreams, a banker and accountant who made a modest amount stretch to provide for all her children. She was a humble servant of the Lord who never complained; making due with what she had and doing it with gratitude for what she had. She also was a teacher who taught us Life’s ins and outs and how to cope when things got rough, she looked for the Possible in the Impossible, and how to be strong when life gave you too much to endure. Ultimately, it was the “Importance of Family” and “Loving with all your Heart” that was her “Definitive Happiness”.

The family will receive on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons Paul Joy, Michael Pratt, Keith Joy, Randy Morgan, Wayne Morgan, Thomas Farrell, and Daniel DeLozier.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.