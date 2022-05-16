One Injured After Single Vehicle Collision in California

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the operator trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District VFD extricated the victim in under 5 minutes.

The single victim was transported to an area hospital.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and handled the crash investigation.

