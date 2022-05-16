MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Nurse Polly Hansen Named the 2022 Nurse of the Year

Congratulations to Polly Hansen, BSN, RNC-OB, C-EFM, recently named the 2022 Nurse of the Year at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital! Polly was surprised with the news during her shift in the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center on the first day of #NursesWeek.

Polly is known for her compassionate, calm, and supportive approach to labor and nursing, embracing the patient and their loved ones as if they were her own family. “Polly very easily puts herself into the patient’s position—therefore, she is never quick to judge and provides empathetic care,” one of her nominations reads. “When we pose the question, ‘Where is Polly?’, the answer is always, ‘In her patient’s room.’”

A team player and innovator, Polly’s advocacy has been instrumental in soon bringing a new pain pump to the unit to assist patients who have undergone cesarean sections. She is also known for “joyfully floating” to other departments when needed, particularly during COVID-19.

She makes a positive impact throughout the entire hospital and is a beloved member of the MedStar St. Mary’s family!

