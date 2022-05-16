Charles County Public Schools Students Earn Medals in Recent SkillsUSA State Championship

May 16, 2022

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students from North Point High School and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center participated in the state Skills USA Maryland state championship held on April 1-2.

Each year, the state championship showcases more than 1,000 Maryland Career and Technology Education (CTE) students who compete in over 90 skilled, occupationally related and leadership events.

The first-place winners qualify to represent Maryland at the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) set for June 20-25 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Below is a list of students from North Point that placed at the state championship.

Advertising Design

  • Arielle Bruce, senior, gold medal.
  • Alena Gray, senior, bronze medal.

Architectural Drafting

  • Andrew Bethea, junior, bronze medal.

Automotive: Light Maintenance Repair

  • Christopher Blackwell, sophomore, gold medal.


Career Pathways Showcase – Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

Team B:

  • Isys Crew, freshman, silver medal.
  • Israel Lee, freshman, silver medal.
  • Clarissa Velasco, freshman, silver medal.

Computer Programming

  • Gabriel Alleyne, senior, gold medal.

Culinary Arts

  • Steven Tran, senior, bronze medal.

Early Childhood Education

  • Lauryn Simpson, junior, bronze medal.

Electrical Wiring Construction

  • Victor Pena, junior, silver medal.

Power Equipment Technology

  • Brandon Gordon, sophomore, gold medal.

Promotional Bulletin Board

Team A, bronze medal:

  • Hudson Garrett, freshman;
  • Timothy Martinez, freshman; and
  • Jeremiah Seger, sophomore.

Quiz Bowl

Team B, gold medal:

  • Sophia Carpentier, senior;
  • Ishaan Chada, senior;
  • Blythe McCammon, senior;
  • Kelsey Njembu, senior;
  • James Olmsted, junior;
  • Nehemiah Strawberry, senior;
  • Yusra Umer, senior; and
  • Liliana Gordon, senior.

Below is a list of students from Stethem that placed at the state championship.

T-Shirt Design

  • Chloe Bautista, junior, silver medal.

Pharmacy Technician: Basic Health Skills

  • Mannie Kaur, junior, bronze medal.

Job Interview

  • Diamond Venson, bronze medal.

