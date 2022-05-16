Calvert County Government Announces Memorial Day Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed Monday, May 30.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility and Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed on Monday, May 30.

Calvert County’s senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, May 30. Shelf-stable meals were distributed in advance. Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, May 31.

There will be no county bus service on Monday, May 30. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, May 31.

The Calvert County Board of Elections office will be closed Monday, May 30 .

Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, May 30.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, May 30. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

All community centers will be closed on Monday, May 30.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, May 30, with normal hours.

Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on Monday, May 30.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is open for the season and will be open Monday, May 30.