VIDEO: Five Displaced After Trailer Fire in Lexington Park, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 1:10 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Valley Lee and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 46165 Pleasant Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a single wide trailer with exposures on multiple sides.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 25 minutes.

A primary and secondary search of the residence yielded negative results.

No known injuries were reported. Two nearby residences received heat damage.

The American Red Cross was requested for five displaced residents. 3 adults and 2 children.

Firefighters from Solomons VFD responded to fill in for Bay District while they operated on the scene.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



