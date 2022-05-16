UPDATE: Lexington Park Trailer Fire Deemed Accidental, Red Cross Assisting Five Displaced

UPDATE 5/17/2022: On Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:10 p.m., 40 firefighters responded to 46165 Pleasant Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported mobile home on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found fire showing from the single wide trailer.

The owner is identified as Jennifer Taylor, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $ 20,000.00

Is is unknown if smoke alarms were present or activated. There were no sprinkler/fire alarms.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 20 minutes.

Investigation determined the fire started in aa bedroom, with the cause being accidental and caused an electrical appliance left on in a bedroom in the home.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire and all occupants were able to escape without injury.

All residents of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.



: On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 1:10 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Valley Lee and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 46165 Pleasant Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a single wide trailer with exposures on multiple sides.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 25 minutes.

A primary and secondary search of the residence yielded negative results.

No known injuries were reported. Two nearby residences received heat damage.

The American Red Cross was requested for five displaced residents. 3 adults and 2 children.

Firefighters from Solomons VFD responded to fill in for Bay District while they operated on the scene.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



