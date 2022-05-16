Calvert County Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Fleeing Motor Vehicle Collision That Caused Hours Long Power Outage in California

On Thursday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported single vehicle into a pole.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with wires down. Firefighters found the vehicle unoccupied.

Witnesses reported a black male with dreads wearing a white t-shirt fled on foot prior to the arrival of First Responders.

After a search of the area, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located the operator of the vehicle.

The operator, identified as Daiquarius Jorge Gantt, age 27 of Port Republic, has been charged with the following.

Driving Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely

Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway Without Required License and Authorization

Over 2,000 citizens were affected by the power outages that lasted for over 3 hours. SMECO and the State Highway Administration responded with multiple crews to replace the damaged property and to handle traffic control.

No injuries were reported.

