UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Man Sentenced to 15-Years for Armed Carjacking in Waldorf

UPDATE 3/28/2023: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, March 24, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Keyon Micah Jasey, age 21, to 15 years in prison.

Out of 29 charges, Jasey was only found guilty of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Jasey entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges on February 10, 2023.

On May 13, 2022, the victim reported to officers that he was carjacked at gunpoint. An investigation revealed that the victim was parked in his white 2017 Corolla at the Pinefield Shopping Center in Waldorf when four suspects approached him.

One of the suspects, later determined to be Jasey, pointed a handgun at the victim through his open driver’s door window and threatened that he would kill the victim if he did not step out of the vehicle. After the victim was forced out of his vehicle, the four suspects entered and fled the area.

Officers later located and attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Leonardtown Road. However, the suspects continued to flee until they came to a rest on Mt. Claire Place in Waldorf.

The suspects exited the vehicle and ran from the officers. Three of the four suspects were apprehended on scene, including co-defendant Marquese Dayequan Milburn. Jasey was initially able to escape. An officer patrolling the area of Pinefield neighborhood observed Jasey matching the description of the suspect who escaped; he was later identified as the escaped suspect involved in the carjacking.

On October 21, 2022, co-defendant Marquese Milburn was sentenced to 13 years, with all but 7 years suspended, in prison for Armed Carjacking. Upon release, Milburn will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

The other two co-defendants involved in the incident are juveniles.

Count 1 – Armed Carjacking, received 15 years in prison

Count 2 – Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, 15 years in prison, Concurrent to Count 1

Jasey was arrested in 2019 during a search and seizure raid in Lexington Park.

5/17/2022: On May 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was entering his car when four males approached, displayed a handgun, and ordered the victim out of the car.

The victim complied and the suspects fled in the vehicle. Police dispatchers broadcast a lookout and a detective, who was nearby, observed the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspects continued to the area of Mt. Claire Place in Waldorf where the driver hit a curb, disabling the car.

All four suspects fled on foot. Officers and a police K9 team established a perimeter and located three suspects initially. They recovered a loaded firearm that was tossed by a suspect as he was fleeing.

The fourth suspect was later located by a detective in a neighborhood. Officers recovered another handgun, belonging to a suspect, inside the victim’s car.

Marquese Dayequan Milburn, 21, of Waldorf; Keyon Jasey, 20, of New Jersey; a 16-year-old male (charged as an adult); and a 15-year-old male (charged as a juvenile) were charged with armed carjacking, robbery, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, and other related charges.

The victim was not injured in this case. On May 16, a judge ordered three of the suspects to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The 15-year-old male is being held at a juvenile facility.

Detective Logsdon is continuing the investigation.

