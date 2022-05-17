Former Prince George’s County Bomb Squad Commander Nominated As Deputy State Fire Marshal Of The Year

Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Dale Ednock has been selected as the Bomb Squad nominee for Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year. He will join other investigators chosen throughout the state for the 2021 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award during the Maryland State Fireman’s Convention in Ocean City this June.

Senior Deputy Ednock began his public safety career in 1990 as a firefighter with Prince George’s County Fire Department, where he pursued training and certification as a bomb technician, police officer, fire investigator, and K-9 handler. After 23-years, he retired as Commander of the Prince George’s County Office of the Fire Marshal Bomb Squad. He was hired by the Office of the State Fire Marshal in January of 2014.

As a previous supervisor, Senior Deputy Ednock brought both experience and leadership where he supervised (4) Lieutenants, (8) bomb technicians as well as their Explosive Detection Canine Teams. During his career with PG County, he operated one of the bomb mitigation robots, which disarmed the bomber at the Discovery Channel headquarters in Silver Spring in 2010. Senior Deputy Ednock has continuously pursued training opportunities, gaining certifications as a Tactical Bomb Technician, Underwater Hazardous Device Technician as well as UAS drone operator.

“Senior Deputy Ednock volunteers for assignments and agrees to change his schedule with little notice and is willing to handle special assignments as assigned. His attitude is professional, and he provides great detail during these events. Senior Deputy Ednock embraces the opportunity to educate the public about what we do. His flexibility and ability to get the job done clearly exhibit exceptional performance.” stated Deputy Chief Duane K. Svites, Bomb Squad Commander.

