Teresa Marie (Halenar) Snively, 90, of Bellaire died on the afternoon of Monday, April 25th, 2022 at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Hollywood, Maryland, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 1, 1931 in Bellaire, the daughter of the late Teresa J. (Bilkovic) Halenar and Justin P. Halenar.

Just prior to his death in 2013, Teresa celebrated 60 years of happy, married life with her husband, William (Bill) A. Snively. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Justin J. Halenar and Joseph J. Halenar.

She is survived by her children Teresa (Leo) Pauwels of South Bend; Indiana, Bill (Linda) Snively of Hollywood, Maryland; Carol (Mandy) Schick of Columbia, Missouri; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well as special friends Darlene Teliga, Angel Glitch, and Ruth England who provided care and support.

Teresa, a lifelong resident of Bellaire, Ohio, was a 1949 graduate of St John Central High School. She was a member of St Michael’s and St John’s Roman Catholic Churches where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She was also the President of the First Catholic Ladies Slovak Association in Bellaire.

Teresa was proud to have been an employee of Farmers and Merchants Bank (Progressive Bank) and the Capital Music Hall. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for Troop 1246 for many years.

A memorial service for family and friends will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: St John’s Academy, 3625 Guernsey St, Bellaire, OH 43906 or Hospice of St Mary’s in P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

