Michael Patrick Herron, 46, of Leonardtown, MD passed away at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on April 27, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born on August 6, 1975, he was the son of Jack Edward Herron and Mary Patricia Hurley Herron.

Michael, also known as “Mike” and “Captain Mikey”, attended La Plata High School and College of Southern Maryland. He then became a successful Management Information Program Manager for the National Guard Bureau. He was also President and part owner of Bay Medical helping provide medical equipment to people with disabilities and promoting healthy lifestyles by encouraging participation in adaptive sports.

In his free time, he enjoyed taking family and friends on his pontoon boat, playing rugby for the Capital Punishers, attending Capitals hockey and Washington Redskins football games, going to Disney World with his family, going on cruises, being at the beach or playing with his brown lab Maggie.

Mike was a giver, he would give you anything he had including the shirt off his back. “No” was a word he rarely used. He was always helping family, friends or even strangers. Making others smile and happy is what made Mike happy. From starting Bay Medical, to helping family with their computers, to spoiling his nieces with Dairy Queen, to planning family vacations, there was nothing Mike wouldn’t do for the ones he loved. He left a big impact on so many hearts and he will be truly missed.

Michael is survived by his parents Jack and Mary Herron of Mechanicsville MD; his brothers, Timmy Herron (Stacey) of Waldorf MD, Matt Herron (Katey) of Leonardtown MD, and Justin Herron (Crissy) of Mechanicsville MD; his nieces Olivia Mckenzie, Lily Hill, Alyssa Herron, Madison Herron, Emma Herron, Zoey Herron, Scarlett Herron; his nephew Henley Herron and his great niece on the way Oaklynn.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday May 4, 2022 from 11am -12pm with Prayers at 12pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown MD 20650. Interment will immediately follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Reception to follow at Rocky Hammett’s.

Serving as pallbearers are Mike Wilson, Jim Ludwick, Tommy Eno, Timmy Herron, Matt Herron, Justin Herron and John Ellington III. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Ludwick, Robby Beckman, Joe Tezak and Henley Herron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael’s name may be made to Medstar National Rehabilitation Network Adaptive Sports Program, mail to: Medstar Health Office of Philanthropy 10980 Grantchester Way, 7th Floor, Columbia, MD 21044.

