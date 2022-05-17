Deborrah Keene Ferguson, 68, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Deborrah was born on April 3, 1954, to Walter and Audrey Keene in the city of Dunn, NC. After Deborrah graduated from Wakefield High School in 1972 in Arlington, VA then pursued a degree in Nursing at Shenandoah University.

After graduation, she worked in health care as a registered nurse for over 35 years. The majority of it is in kidney dialysis, with Fresenius Medical Care. Deborrah was passionate about nursing and loved what she did for a living, and even inspired her daughter in becoming a nurse. She was a great role model.

Deborrah retired in 2015 and married Steven Soaper residing in Mechanicsville. While retired, she had time to pursue her love of camping, crafts, making gift cards, and baking lots of cookies. She also enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren.

Deborrah was predeceased by her parents Walter and Audrey Keene, her brother Walter Keene, and her first husband Richard Ferguson. She is survived by her husband Steven Soaper of Mechanicsville, MD, her daughter Holly Fleshman (husband Nick Fleshman) of Hollywood, MD, and her niece Katherine Hatcher (husband PJ Hatcher) of Mechanicsville, MD. She is also survived by her nephews Justin and Jayden Hatcher, as well as her grandchildren Miles and Macie Fleshman.

Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The family will receive friends for the Visitation from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm with the Funeral Service starting at 4:00 pm. Interment will be private.

Wake immediately following services for friends and family.

The family welcomes donations in lieu of flowers, to the American Kidney Foundation in honor of her husband Steve and her career, as well as the local volunteer rescue squad that helped take care of her.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.