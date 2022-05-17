Patricia Ann “Patty” Downs, 70 of Avenue, MD passed away on April 26, 2022 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

Patty was born on September 23, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to the late Llewellyn Thomas Reed, Sr. and Catherine Loretta (Murray) Reed. On May 20, 1972, she married James Steven “Jimmy” Downs in Oxon Hill, MD. They spent 48 years together before his passing on December 10, 2020.

Patty graduated from Crossland High School in 1969. Just after high school she was employed as a

secretary for the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, DC until 1979. She then relocated to St. Mary’s County where she was the co-owner and co-operator of Avenue General Store along with her husband from 1979 to 1989. During her time at “the store”, she formed countless relationships with customers and vendors, many which grew into meaningful, long-lasting friendships. She could be found working there 7 days a week from open to close, many times making pizzas in the evenings. In 1990 she resumed her career as a secretary for St. Mary’s County Public Schools at Chopticon High School and later Central Office until her retirement in 2013.

She enjoyed history and spent countless hours researching family genealogy. Patty, along with her cousins went on trips throughout the years to trace their family roots and research family history. She was also a volunteer for Special Olympics for over 20 years.

Patty is survived by her children, Stacey Lee Suite (Joseph) of Clements, MD and James Steven Downs, Jr. of Avenue, MD; her siblings, Llewellyn Thomas Reed, Jr. (Donna) of Oakland, TN and George Daniel Reed (Dawn) of Dunkirk, MD; and one granddaughter, Kimberly Elizabeth Orofino (Philip) of Mandeville, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown. The Memorial Service will be live streamed at 12:00 p.m. at this link: Patricia Downs-Live Stream.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or St. Mary’s County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 921, Hollywood, MD 20636.

