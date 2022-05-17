Lawrence Jack Van Gilder, 71, of Charlotte Hall, MD, a proud Vietnam veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away on May 3, 2022.

Jack was born on July 1, 1950, to William Stephen and Doris Jean Van Gilder in Morgantown, West Virginia. After Jack graduated from Sidney Lanier High School, AL, he pursued a degree in communications at West Virginia University. In January 1971, he enlisted in the United States Air force.

After three years in the Air Force, Jack went on to work as a systems technician for 40 years, for telephone companies: C & P Telephone, American Bell, Bell Atlantic, AT&T, and ending his career with Verizon. Known as the “Wizard” at work, Jack loved what he did for a living and loved helping people. There was no technology problem he couldn’t fix.

Jack met Ellyn when he moved to Temple Hills, MD, not knowing they lived down the street from one another. Jack married the love of his life, Ellyn Jane Van Gilder, on April 3, 1971. Together they spent 49 years growing in love and marriage. Jack and Ellyn went on to have three children: Greta Houser of Mechanicsville, MD, Andrew Van Gilder of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Bonnie Timms of Virginia Beach, VA.

Jack retired in November of 2010 after 40 years in the field. While retired, Jack had time to do what he loved doing most which was spending time with his wife, his children, grandchildren, HAM radios, and making people smile.

Jack was predeceased by his wife Ellyn Van Gilder. He is survived by his parents William and Doris Van Gilder, his daughter, Greta Lyn Houser (Brian Houser), his son, Andrew Jack Van Gilder of Charlotte Hall, MD, and his daughter, Bonnie Timms (Jeff Timms) of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by his brother William Stephen Van Gilder, Jr. (Carol Van Gilder) of Birmingham, AL, and his sisters Carol Elliott (Ron Elliott) of Montgomery, AL, and Joyce Bray of Greensboro, GA, along with many nephews and nieces. He also has six grandchildren: Blake, Grant, and Brilee Houser, and Gavin, Dylan, and Archer Timms.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 1:00 pm-2 pm with a Funeral Service following at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.