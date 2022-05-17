David Elmer Morgal, 62, of Aquasco, MD, passed away on May 8, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

On February 26, 1960, David was born to Joseph and Gertrude Morgal in Cheverly, MD. He was the youngest of four children. As the son of sharecroppers, David grew up working the land and providing that which he grew to others. He excelled in school with a natural affinity for math and history. He participated in various varsity sports during his youth, including football, wrestling, baseball, and track and field. After David graduated from Largo High School in 1979, he went on to work with his family on their various farms and sold their produce goods as a part of the family business. He had many hobbies and often enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and the occasional game of pool, slot machine game, or hand of blackjack.

A larger-than-life man (in both body mass and spirit), David was the owner of Morgal’s Produce, a family-owned business that farmed produce in the local Southern Maryland area and sold it on the Eastern Market in DC. David’s family has been associated with the Eastern Market back to the early 1900s, and it was ingrained in his DNA to be a part of that legacy. His mother and father brought David and his siblings to work with them even as babies, and his fellow vendors became a part of his extended family. One of his greatest joys in life was being able to feed people, and he often could be heard detailing to his customers how to prepare and cook the produce they were purchasing. David was also quite artistic, with gorgeous designs of his yearly Christmas wreaths and bows crafted for the holiday season.

In 1981, David met Brenda at her paternal grandfather’s funeral and began dating six months later. On November 4, 1984, David and Brenda married in her family church, surrounded by their loved ones. David and Brenda went on to have three children, Christina Morgal of Aquasco, MD, and Katherine and Joseph Morgal – who predeceased their father. David and Brenda were soulmates that felt a deep connection where they often did not need to speak to each other to understand what the other was feeling. With similar personalities, both were enigmatic individuals who were quiet and introspective and loud, talkative, and boisterous at times. Their 40 years of relationship had its’ ups and downs but always had the core value of love and respect.

After losing his only son to a stillbirth, David fully embraced the idea of being a “girl dad” and loved his two young daughters with his whole heart. He was the giant teddy bear that his girls could always count on for a hug or laugh. He embraced taking part in tea parties, teaching them to dance on his toes, brushing their hair, and playing with them. He took pride in their various accomplishments and supported them in all of their pursuits.

David was a family man in every sense of the word. From a young age, he shouldered the responsibility of caring for all his family members, from his delicate siblings that preceded him in death to his mother and father, whom he cared for daily until their deaths. As the only surviving son, he was the strength of the family and stepped in to be the manual labor of their workforce and, later on, the co-owner of the family business. David was also the man in his extended family that everyone leaned on to help them out around the house, take them to a doctor’s appointment, cook a family meal, or be there in moments of quiet support. He always wanted to provide for his loved ones and took pride in caring for them – primarily through his love to cook family dinners.

In 2019, David retired due to health concerns, closed his produce business, and spent his time at home with his wife, daughters, and two cats – Patches and Smokey. He loved to sit in his recliner, watching his western movies and TV shows, go out on the weekends with his sister, and sit and hold his wife’s hand.

David was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Gertrude Morgal, and two of his children, Katherine and Joseph Morgal. He is also preceded in death by two of his siblings, Johnny and Shirley Morgal. He is survived by his wife Brenda Morgal and his daughter Christina Morgal of Aquasco, MD; his sister Amy Windsor of Bowie, MD; his mother-in-law Ruth Windsor; his sister-in-law Margaret Windsor; his nephew William Windsor along with his many close friends and extended family.

Services will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, with the Visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and with Prayers starting at 6:30 pm. Friends and family are also welcome at the funeral service to be held the next day, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10 am at the family’s church, Immanuel United Methodist Church in Brandywine, MD. Masks will be required at the funeral service per the church’s wishes.

For those loved ones who wish to send flowers, please send them to Brinsfield Funeral Home, marked for the services for David Morgal.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages individuals to donate in David’s name to the Baden Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.