James Johnson Morgan, 57, of Upper Marlboro, passed away on May 4, 2022.

On February 13, 1965, James was born to John and Hattie Morgan in Maryland.

He loved anything that had to do with Harley Davidson and was always making people smile.

James is survived by his brothers; Dennis Morgan, Joe Morgan, David Morgan, and Michael Morgan as well as his sisters; Mary Morgan and Christine Pirner. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He was predeceased in death by his parents John and Hattie Morgan, as well as his brothers Donald and Wayne Morgan.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the service beginning at 12:00 pm.

Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.