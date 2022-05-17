Michael Howard Bruner, Sr., 63, of Callaway, MD passed away suddenly on May 8, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with his loving wife at his side.

He was born on September 23, 1958 in Queens, NY to the late Howard Thomas Bruner, Sr. and Marilyn Louise Svoboda Bruner.

On November 30, 1976 Mike enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country as a Staff Sergeant for 11 years until his Honorable Discharge on November 27, 1987. During his service he earned the Air Force Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, Longevity Service Award Ribbon with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon (Rifle), and Training Ribbon. On July 15, 2006, he married the love of his life, Vivian Lee Bruner. Together they celebrated over 15 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as a Neon Engineer for the Department of Homeland Security.

Dad had a deep love for his home state of NY to include the Giants and the Yankees and Long Island as a whole. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races at Dover and Richmond and drowning a few worms on the weekends. Besides his love for his past times came his love for his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved all of them fiercely and was their biggest supporter when it came to their team sports. He may not have spoken much on it, but I know he was excited to add two more grandchildren to that list come October (Issac and Connor). It was almost like clockwork that we would run into him and his “partner in crime” Trey at the local Walmart. Issac and Conner had hawkeyed him from across the parking lot, telling Kennedy “there’s your PopPop”. The look on their face, and the way their eyes lit up when they were told he’s your PopPop too was amazing.

Mike was an amazing husband. His main goal in life was taking care of me and also my mom until she passed. He would give the shirt off his back to help someone else. He loved family gatherings and cooking on the grill. One of my favorite things is now that the grandsons are older, he loved when they were together and him telling jokes and corrupting them. They all would laugh so hard. I could go on and on about him. I will end it at this.

Mike I will love and miss you forever. You were my rock. The love of my life.

In addition to his beloved wife, Vivian, he is also survived by his sons, Michael Howard Bruner, Jr. (Megan) of Lusby, MD and Shawn Downs (Christie) of Leonardtown, MD; his custodial son and partner in crime, Trey Reed of Callaway, MD; his siblings: Cathy Hafner (Daniel) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mary Blaum (Jack) of Patch Hogg, NY, Howard Bruner, Jr. (Regina) of Center Moriches, NY, and Susan Bruner of Sound Beach, NY; his grandchildren: John Moore, Dallas Downs, Jackson Downs, Cole Downs, Carly Moore, Kennedy Bruner, Connor Tawes and Issac Tawes; his sibling-in-laws: JoAnne Phillips (Marvin) of Chester, VA, Stanley Williams, Jr. (Joanie) of Hollywood, MD, Phyllis Spalding of Leonardtown, MD, Wayne Williams (Brenda) of Trappe, MD, John Williams (Caren) of Waldorf, MD, and Ray Myers (Amy) of Lexington Park, MD; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Anne Myers, Stanley Williams Sr. and brother-in-law Michael Wojcik.

Family will receive friends for Mike’s Life Celebration on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Brunner, Jr., Dallas Downs, Jackson Downs, Cole Downs, Marvin Phillips, and Richard Starr. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Bruner, Raymond Myers, John Williams, Stanley Williams, Jr., Alan Phillips, David Williams and Wayne Williams.

