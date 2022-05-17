Beverly Jean Windsor, 61, of Upper Marlboro, MD, peacefully passed away at her home on May 12, 2022.

Beverly was born on September 20, 1960, to James and Mary Spalding in Clinton, MD. She was known for her gentle and compassionate heart. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to offer to friends and family.

After Beverly graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1978, she started as a secretary at Designers and Planners in Crystal City, VA. She worked in Crystal City for over 10 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Beverly loved nothing more than being able to stay at home to raise her children. She started providing daycare for several other children in the area, mainly relatives.

Beginning as friends in high school, it was in the year 1985 that Joseph Windsor, Sr. asked Beverly to be his date for his sister’s wedding. Beverly and Joe wedded in 1986 and started a family of their own. Their union produced two children that were the center of Beverly’s world, Joseph Windsor, Jr. of Upperville, VA, and Jennifer DeVaughn of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Beverly retired in May 2022 after 20 years with Prince George’s County Public Schools where she was a bus attendant for special needs children. In her spare time, Beverly enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking, and dancing. She always put her family first and was a people pleaser.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents James Sr. and Mary Spalding, as well as her two brothers, Stephen Sr. and James Spalding Jr. Brother-in-law Robert Ward, and sister-in-law Sally Spalding. Nephew Stephen Spalding Jr. and niece Jennifer Joiner.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Windsor, Sr. of Upper Marlboro, MD, and her children, Joseph Windsor, Jr. (Susan) and Jennifer DeVaughn (Randy).

Beverly is also survived by her sisters: Patricia Ward of Hughesville, MD, Susan Hood (Gil) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Phyllis Hood (Glenn) of Brandywine, MD, and Carolyn Gilbert (Danny) of La Plata, MD as well as a host of relatives. Beverly also had four grandchildren who she loved immensely; Vienna Windsor, Levi DeVaughn, Alice Windsor, and Michaela Windsor.

Pallbearers: Charles Hood IV(Chuck), Christopher Hood, Jason Hood, Justin Bond, Timothy Hazel Jr., and Thomas Wagner III.

Honorary Pallbearers: Glen Myers, Daniel Gilbert, Charles Hood (Gil), Glenn Hood, Daniel Garner, and Jeffery T Joiner.

The family of Beverly Jean Windsor will receive friends for the Visitation on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Prayers beginning at 7:00 pm. Thursday, May 19th Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 10:00 am with Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society – Brain Cancer Donation.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.