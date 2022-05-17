Paul Albert Mackert, PA, 63

On the morning of May 12, 2022, Paul Albert Mackert of Waldorf, MD passed away suddenly at age 63.

Paul was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Paul G Mackert and Mary Roberts on March 12, 1959.

He was employed by Scaffolding Resources for over 20 years. This company was like family to him.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, restoring an 1885 General Store, and spending time with family.

In 1989, he met Patricia Mackert, they wed December 2010. Together they raised two children, Samantha and Jason.

Paul was preceded in death by his daughter Amanda Mackert.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Mackert, children, Samantha Eddy of Mechanicsville, MD, Jason Chiarizia of King George, VA, grandchildren, Tyler Eddy, Rylee Eddy, and Kynsley Eddy, his father, Paul G Mackert and stepmother, Jacqueline, and his mother, Mary Roberts. He is also survived by his brothers, Jeffery Scott Mackert of Manassas, VA, Nancy Nolton of Shrewsbury, PA, Eric Mackert of Houston, TX and Mike Lewis of Indian Head, MD.

The family of Paul Mackert will receive friends on Friday May 20, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 pm. Interment will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital in his name.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Md.