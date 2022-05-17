Glenn Robert Hughes, 66, passed away after complications from surgery at the George Washington University Hospital on May 5, 2022.

Glenn was born in Washington, D.C on June 3, 1956, to Arthur and Betty Hughes. Glenn was the oldest sibling of four children.

Glenn graduated from Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, MD. He worked as a medical supply purchasing agent for many years.

As a teenager, Glenn fell in love with music. Over many years he grew a large collection of albums which he used to support his work as a part-time DJ. Glenn was one of the most well-known DJs in Southern Maryland during the 80’s and 90’s. Glenn had a great sense of humor and loved to talk and be around other people. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and would often crack jokes to get you smiling and laughing.

Glenn’s love of the outdoors grew from his youth where he went with his parents and siblings on many family camping vacations around the North East, specifically in the beautiful mountains of West VA. As an adult, his favorite place to camp was Seneca Rocks, WV where he loved to hike up the trail to the top of the mountain. Glenn also loved to fish and relax around a campfire. In his free time during the summer, he would also go tubing down the Shenandoah River or Antietam Creek.

In his later years, Glenn liked to collect sharks’ teeth and comb the Southern Maryland beaches to find interesting rocks which he would turn into necklaces. He would generously hand them out to family and friends.

Glenn is survived by his mother Betty Lee Hughes; his daughter Kirstyn Leigh Grimes and his Son-in-Law Toby Grimes of Mabank, TX; his son Kyle Robert Hughes of Frederick, MD; his brother Kevin Wayne Hughes and his Sister-in-Law Michele Jean Hughes of Mechanicsville, MD; his sister Julie Lynn Hughes of Ijamsville, MD; his ex-wife and mother of his children Teri Hanson of Waldorf; his grandchildren Teagan Grimes and Jack Grimes; his nieces and nephews Steven Craig Hughes, Jr., Joshua Arthur Hughes, Hannah Drew Hughes; his grand-nieces Kennedy Hughes and Kelsey Graburn; his Uncle and Aunt, Larry and Susan Hughes and his two cousins Melissa and Christine.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father Arthur Francis Hughes and his brother Steven Craig Hughes

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Glenn’s name to the American Liver Foundation https://liverfoundation.org/.

The family of Glenn Robert Hughes will welcome friends for his Memorial Gathering on May 19, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.