Rebecca Lynn Warring (Becky), age 60, of Golden Beach, MD peacefully passed into Heaven on Friday, May 13, 2022, with family by her side.

Becky was born December 29, 1961, in Cheverly, MD to Franklin H. Weaver & Patricia A. Weaver. Becky grew up in Clinton, MD, and graduated from Surrattsville High School in 1979, where she studied accounting. She turned her passion for numbers into a lifelong career in bookkeeping and banking.

Becky found the most joy in getting married to her husband of 30 years, David W. Warring, and starting her family, blessed with two children, Benjamin Daniel & Shannon Nicole. Her favorite pastime with her husband and children was spent crabbing on the boat. In November 2018, Becky was overjoyed when she became a grandmother (GeeGee) to Ella Anne. She also enjoyed spending time with her family at various gatherings and loved decorating for all the holidays, but Christmas was her favorite! She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time at the beach.

In May 2020, Becky was diagnosed with Sarcoma Cancer. Through her own strength and perseverance, she fought a courageous battle. She taught courage, strength, and above all else, LOVE, touching the lives of many along the way. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin H. Weaver & Patricia A. Weaver, her son, Benjamin D. Warring, and her nephew, Franklin E. Kissinger. She is survived by her husband, David W. Warring, her daughter Shannon N. Warring-Ridgell (Patrick), granddaughter, Ella A. Ridgell, siblings, Patricia K. Weaver, Harry B. Weaver (Annice), Cheri A. Weaver & Stephan F. Weaver (Janet), a host of nieces and nephews and close friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:30 am-11:30 am, with prayers starting at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Becky has requested a donation be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s County MD.

Pallbearers: Harry Weaver, Stephan Weaver, Mikie Alderson, Shane Alderson, Austin Weaver, Kyle Weaver

Honorary Pallbearers: David Warring, Patrick Ridgell, Clyde Ridgell

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.