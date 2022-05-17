Elizabeth Ann Clarke, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital with her loving husband at her side.

Elizabeth (Betty) was born on January 29, 1960 in Baltimore, MD to Mary Catherine Cross Wathen of Hollywood, MD and the late Melvin Aloysius Wathen, Sr.

On July 17, 1987 she married the love of her life, James Romanus Clarke in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 34 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as an Analyst at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for many dedicated years.

In addition to her Mother and beloved Husband, she is also survived by her siblings: Bonnie Weiland (Ben) of Lexington Park, Linda Abell of Hinesville, GA, Jeannie Sherrill (Charles) of Hickory, NC, Veronica Butler (David) of California, MD, and Debbie Abell (Steve) of Leonardtown, MD and Dale Wathen Sr (Lorie) of Hollywood, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Aloysius “Al” Wathen, Jr.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.