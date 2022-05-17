Charles “Chuck” Morgan Burch, 59 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 11, 2022 at his home.

He was born on August 13, 1962 in Leonardtown, MD to Norman A. Burch Sr. and Mary Rose Payne Burch.

Chuck was self-employed as a waterman and he also enjoyed farming on the family farm raising tobacco. He was married to RuthMarie Burch until her passing in 2002 and together they were blessed with 2 children Jessica and stepson James. Chuck found love again with his second wife Mary Margaret Burch and they were married for 16 years until her passing in June of 2020. Chuck enjoyed drag racing as a hobby. When he wasn’t racing he would hang out tinkering in the garage with his brother’s Johnny and Normie and nephews Keith and Chad. There wasn’t a story that involved him that he wasn’t racing a dodge. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who cherished spending time with his daughter and grandchildren Paislee and Paige and many friends. Chuck had nightly calls with Paislee and Paige. “Pop Pop” always made sure he called his girls to tell them good-night and that he loved them. For many years he was an avid waterman oystering and crabbing. He had his daughter Jessica helping for many months creating many memories.

He is survived by his daughter Jessica Varesko-Dean (Michael) of Leonardtown, MD, his stepson James Gardner of Virginia; his siblings Norman A. Burch Jr., Johnson L. Burch(Debbie), Rose M. Thompson(Jay) and Richard L. Burch(Yvonne) all of Mechanicsville, MD and his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Marie Burch and his second wife Mary Margaret Burch. Grandparents Lewis F Burch and Mary L Morgan Burch and Joseph J Payne and Genevieve B Raley Payne.

Family will receive friends on Friday May 20, 2022 from 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home P.A. Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

