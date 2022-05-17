Priscilla Duke Wentworth Hall, 92, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, Eldon, on May 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born at Eldon, the family home, on December 1, 1929 to her parents Kenneth B Duke and Lorraine Hodges Duke. She was the youngest of four children; Kenneth B Duke Jr, Virginia C Duke, and Eleanor Duke Storck. She is preceded in death by her parents and two of her siblings, Kenneth and Virginia.

Priscilla celebrated 35 years of marriage to Robert E. L. Wentworth and they had seven beautiful children; Lorraine Lennox (John), Robert E. L. Wentworth Jr. (Karen), Howard C Wentworth (Susan), Priscilla Ann Varner (Jim), Richard M Wentworth (Cindy), Kenneth D Wentworth (Sam), and Katherine Winchester (George). She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, daughter Ann, and son-in-law George. She later married Raymond Hall and enjoyed over 10 years together before his passing.

Priscilla spent her entire life in the “North End” of Leonardtown growing up alongside countless lifelong friends. One of her earliest jobs was at the family’s town movie theater, where she worked at the candy counter that fueled her love of all things sweet. She graduated from St Mary’s Academy and later spent the majority of her career keeping first the Academy, and then St Mary’s Ryken, running smoothly.

Priscilla was a lifelong member of St Aloysius Church, spending many years volunteering and singing in the choir. She also enjoyed traveling abroad with her church group, organized by her good friend Reverend Rory Conley.

As an avid card player she enjoyed many years of weekly bridge games, pitch parties, and family game nights. She always read the daily paper and laughed along with The Big Bang Theory in the evenings. Her home was the hub of the family where she delighted in hosting family pool days, holiday celebrations, parties with friends, and many other social events. Priscilla truly dedicated her whole life to her family and especially cherished her 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 20 at 5:00pm for visitation with prayers at 7:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 21 at 11:00am by Reverend Rory Conley at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law John Lennox, Jim Varner, her grandchildren Howard Wentworth, Jr., Kenny Varner, Matthew Wentworth, Ryan Wentworth, and her great-grandchildren Justin Wentworth, and Brandon Wentworth.

Memorial contributions may be made in Priscilla’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .