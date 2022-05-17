Mary Odessa Curtis “Totsie”, 92, of Chaptico, MD, passed away May 12, 2022, at home, with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 28, 1929 in Budds Creek, MD to the late John Francis Middleton and Eleanor Bush.

Mary Odessa, lovingly known by her family and friends as “Totsie”, was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She received her education in the St. Mary’s County School System after which she began working on Patuxent Naval Base. On July 4, 1948 she married her beloved husband, James Roscoe Curtis Sr., in Bushwood, MD, with whom she celebrated over 59 wonderful years of marriage before his passing May 7, 2008. Throughout her career, she performed various duties as a housekeeper and home care-giver. In her spare-time she enjoyed spending time with her family. As the matriarch of the family, she showered her family with love and hosted countless family and holiday gatherings. She was most famous for her stuffed ham, potato salad, Christmas cookies and fruit-cake. Accompanied by Missy Holt and the late Carol Lee Thomas, she was a regular at Bingo, one of her favorite past-times. She also loved playing cards.

She is survived by her children: James Robert Talbert of Capitol Heights, MD; Mary Teresa Canada of Oxon Hill, MD; Francis Xavier Curtis Sr. (Victoria) of Brandywine, MD; Sherry Rosette Miles (Mark) of Lexington Park, MD; and Joseph William Curtis; two grandsons she raised as her own, Kenneth Curtis and Anthony Curtis; her sister, Mary Lorraine Gray of Chaptico, MD; 26 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 35 great-great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, John Francis Middleton and Eleanor Bush; husband, James Roscoe Curtis Sr.; son, James Roscoe Curtis Jr.; grandchildren, James Bush and James Roscoe Curtis III; great-grandson, Tavon Thompson; sister, Mary Christine Curtis; and brother, Theodore Roosevelt Bush.

Family will receive friends for Mary Odessa’s Life Celebration, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Stephen Wyble at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: John Barnes, Mason Curtis, Elton Ashford, Kenny Curtis, Malachi Curtis and Ricardo Garrett

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.