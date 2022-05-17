Gladys “Marie” Murphy, 88, of Mechanicsville, MD peacefully passed away at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on May 14, 2022.

“Marie” was born on August 29, 1933, to the late Joseph Edward Wathen and Martha Gertrude (Pilkerton) Wathen in Newport, MD.

She met Thomas Alvin Murphy and they went on to marry in 1952 and celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2013. They began their family going on to have ten (10) children; Tommy Murphy (Julie) of Pomfret, MD; Joan Holben (Ed) of Texas; Bobby Murphy (Christine) of Leonardtown, MD; Lois Murphy of Mechanicsville, MD; Lewis Murphy (Betty) of Mechanicsville, MD; Donald “Freddie” Murphy (Sherry) of Mechanicsville, MD; Debra Murphy; Evelyn Muenzel (Frank) of California, MD; Billy Murphy of Texas and Roger Murphy (Carol) of Hollywood, MD.

Marie was a homemaker and assisted Thomas with their tobacco farming. She enjoyed playing cards and visiting with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband; her parents Joseph Wathen and Martha Wathen; as well as her infant daughter, Debra Murphy; her grandson Johnny Vallandingham; her brothers Junior Wathen and Jerry Wathen and her sister Gertrude Jameson.

Marie is survived by her children, 17 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings: Robert Vernon Wathen and numerous other extended family and friends.

The family of Marie will receive friends for her Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Hospice House in Callaway or the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, in her name.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.