John “Jack” Conlon, Jr. 76 of LaPlata, MD passed away on Thursday May 12, 2022 in LaPlata, MD. Jack was born on April 7, 1946 in Washington, DC to the late John and Leona Conlon. He is also predeceased by his wife, Donna Conlon; their grandson Joshua Michael; and sister Judy Boyden.

Jack is survived by his sons, John Conlon, III and Douglas Richardson; daughters; Jeanne Richardson, Jessica Conlon and Nannette Conlon; sisters, Jean Ferrante, Janice Conlon and Joyce Conlon Riggs; grandchildren, Jenna, Frank, Jacob, Amanda, Neesa, Cody, Dillon, Victoria and Jordan Marie; great grandchildren, Reili Anne, Madison Lee, Chase Allan, Hadley Grace, Joshua Mark, Parker Elizabeth and Lochlan John.

Jack was a sales Engineer in the Telecommunications industry. He loved woodworking and his Koi ponds. He served many years on the Board of Fire and Rescue and was an Elder at the Worship Center in Bryans Road, MD. Jack was also very proud of serving the AA community for 30 years and for all of the years he volunteered with Christmas in April.

A private service will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate)

FOR ALL WHO HAVE STORIES ABOUT OUR FATHER AND WOULD LIKE TO SHARE THEM WITH US PLEASE WRITE THEM DOWN AND EMAIL THEM TO [email protected] OR MAIL THEM TO JOHN CONLON AT 5125 CONSTITUTION STREET, FREDERICK, MD 21703