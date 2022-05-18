Two Women Arrested After Stealing Merchandise From Ulta Beauty in Prince Frederick

On May 10, 2022, deputies the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a theft that had just occurred at the Ulta Beauty store located at 845 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Deputies learned four females had left Ulta Beauty with stolen merchandise.

Investigation revealed two of the females removed boxes of women’s fragrances while the other two distracted an employee.

All four subjects then fled in a vehicle heading north on Route 4 and a traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle in the area of Cherry Hill Road in Owings.

Store surveillance shows Brianna Shante Renwick, 21 of Washington D.C. and Germaine Aaliyah Johnson, 24 of Gaithersburg, MD, loading a basket with perfume and grabbing perfume from the store shelf.

The total value of stolen items was $1601.66. Both Johnson and Renwick had open warrants through Prince George’s County and were taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Johnson was charged with Theft Scheme: $1500 to Under $25,000, Theft: $100 to Under $1500.

Renwick was charged with Theft Scheme: $1500 to Under $25,000, Theft: $100 to Under $1500, and Fraud- Per Identification Avoid Prosecution.