Police in Calvert County Arrest Wanted Lusby Woman After Traffic Stop in St. Leonard

On May 9, 2022, Deputy Ashely and DFC Idol from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Solomons Island Road at West End Blvd. in St. Leonard, on a vehicle swerving all over the roadway.

Contact was made with passenger Taylor Elaine Griffith, 24 of Lusby, who had open warrants and was wanted in both Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties.

Deputy Idol’s K-9 partner indicated a positive alert on the vehicle and a vehicle search revealed 3 hypodermic needles and a glass smoking device.

Griffith was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

A secondary search of Griffith revealed a suspected crack pipe hidden inside Griffith’s mouth.

Griffith was charged with CDS: Manufacturing/Distribution Equipment Possession, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Obstructing and Hindering, False Statement to an Officer, and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

