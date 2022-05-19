Tall Ship Kalmar Nyckel Returns to Solomons Island on June 16-19 at Fisherman’s Wharf

Adventure awaits when Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware returns to Solomons for the first time since 2018 – adventure, fun, and history all in one.

From Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19, the full-scale replica of the 17th century square-rigged ship will offer deck tours plus 2.5-hour day and evening sails from Fisherman’s Wharf, 168 Williams St, Solomons, MD. Deck Tours are $10/adult, $5/youth 6-12, and free for ages 5 & under (no advance purchase).

Bring your friends and family to relax on a leisurely sail on the Chesapeake Bay. Captain Lauren Morgens and her volunteer crew invite you to haul lines, set sails, or just enjoy the breeze and explore the ship. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water. Picnics and small backpacks are allowed, but no glass bottles (except wine) or coolers. On the water, always remember that schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

Just in time for Father’s Day, you can surprise dad with some sailing tickets or a tour. Now in its 25th sailing season, Kalmar Nyckel will offer deck tours with stations manned by the crew on Friday and Saturday morning from 10:00-11:00am. It’s a great way to discover the fascinating history of “Delaware’s Mayflower.”

Schedule at a glance

Thursday, June 16

10:00 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., Day Sail

3:00 p.m., to 5:30 p.m., Day Sail

Friday June 17

10:00 am – 11:00 am Deck Tours

12:00 – 2:30 pm Day Sail

5:00 – 7:30 pm Evening Sail

Saturday, June 18

10:00 am – 11:00 am Deck Tours

12:00 – 2:30 pm Day Sail

5:00 – 7:30 pm Evening Sail

Sunday, June 19

10:00 am – 12:30 pm Day Sail

2:00 – 4:30 pm Day Sail

$10/Adult, $5/Youth 6-12, Free 5 & under

Sails: $65/Adult, $40/Youth 12 under

Schedule is weather dependent & subject to change.

Kalmar Nyckel’s season includes appearances at Norfolk Harborfest in VA, Sail Portsmouth in NH, plus day sails in Greenport, Long Island, Historic New Castle, DE, and New London, CT. She will voyage more than 2,400 nautical miles throughout the mid-Atlantic.

Kalmar Nyckel is a full-scale replica of the Swedish merchant ship that landed in present-day Wilmington in 1638 to establish the colony of New Sweden, the first permanent European settlement in the Delaware Valley. Launched in 1997, today’s Kalmar Nyckel serves as an ambassador for the State and offers people of all ages a variety of sea- and land-based recreational and educational experiences.

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer-based educational organization, that built, owns, and operates Kalmar Nyckel. The ship has a crew of 200 trained volunteers who help maintain, sail, and teach its programs. No experience is required, and volunteers come from around the country (and the world). The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation provides educational field trips, classroom programs , festivals, and events for all ages throughout the year. For details on Kalmar Nyckel sails, tours, charters, educational programs, volunteer opportunities and the Tatiana and Gerret Copeland Maritime Center visit www.kalmarnyckel.org, call 302.429.7447, and follow Kalmar Nyckel on Facebook and Instagram.

Location: Fisherman’s Wharf, 168 Williams St, Solomons, MD 20688

Get tickets online: https://www.kalmarnyckel.org/sail-and-explore or Call 302-429-7447

