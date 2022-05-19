Charles County Public Schools Release Statement About Confederate Flag Hanging From La Plata Highschool’s Flagpole

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is investigating an incident that took place at La Plata High School today, Thursday, May 19.

This morning, La Plata High School JROTC cadets found a confederate flag hanging from the school’s main flagpole. School administrators were notified and the flag was removed.

CCPS is working with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. Police believe the flag was hung late last night.

The isolated incident at La Plata does not reflect the values and beliefs of the school system. CCPS supports a diverse school community where differences among both students and staff are celebrated and valued. CCPS students and staff should feel safe and welcomed in schools, not fearful, angry or sad. CCPS is providing additional supports for La Plata students and staff, and La Plata administrators will continue to discuss the incident with students.

Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., said today’s incident is disturbing and asks for the support of parents, students, staff and community members to ensure incidents such as this do not happen again.

“This cowardly act will not deter us from providing safe, welcoming environments for the children, teens and adults who come to our schools every day to teach and to learn. This incident will serve as a teachable moment. It must teach our children and ourselves that we as a school system and as a community will not tolerate symbols of hate, and we won’t allow hate to gain a foothold in our school system,” Navarro said.

CCPS asks that anyone with information about this incident report it to Jason Stoddard, CCPS director of school safety and security, at [email protected], or call the Charles County’s Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. CCPS also has an anonymous online reporting tool on its website at https://www.ccboe.com/community/see-something-say-something. All reports are kept confidential and shared with the necessary authorities for investigation.

