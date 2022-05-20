Precise Systems Awarded 5-Year, $41 Million Contract to Provide Services for the Presidential Helicopters Program Office

Precise Systems announces the award of a 5-year, $41M contract to continue providing project management, acquisition management, and technical support services to PMA-274, the Presidential Helicopters Program Office.

PMA-274 is responsible for the life-cycle management of the VH Presidential Helicopters, including the VH-3D, VH 60N, VH-92 aircraft and their support systems.

Precise is partnered with Don Selvy Enterprises, Inc. (DSE); StraCon Services Group, LLC.; and DCS Corp to deliver program and acquisition management, physical security and access control, and engineering and technical services to support the execution of PMA-274 acquisition programs. This includes overseeing aircraft production; developing upgrades and modifications; and implementing full life-cycle sustainment.

“Precise Systems is very excited to continue our long-standing support for this critical Marine Corps program. We are committed to assisting PMA-274 with providing this tremendous new capability while sustaining the legacy aircraft for a smooth transition.” says Lindy Kirkland, Precise Systems Senior Vice President.

