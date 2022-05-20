Lexington Park Man Arrested for Distribution of Narcotics

May 20, 2022
Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park

On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park.

Wood was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected oxycodone and cocaine packaged in a manner to indicate distribution.

Wood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

  • CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute-Narcotic
  • CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

