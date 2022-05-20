Lexington Park Man Arrested for Distribution of Narcotics

On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park.

Wood was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected oxycodone and cocaine packaged in a manner to indicate distribution.

Wood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute-Narcotic

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

