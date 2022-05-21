Police Searching for Operator of Vehicle After Striking Two Pedestrians in Piney Point, One Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Thomas Road in Piney Point, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two victims in the roadway.

One victim signed care refusal forms on the scene. The second victim was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Witnesses and the victims reported the striking vehicle was a silver sedan with temporary paper registration.

Video surveillance from the area captured the suspect fleeing the area.

Police released a BOLO alert for a 1999-2000 silver Honda Civic sedan displaying a temporary Texas paper registration, which was operated by a Hispanic male age 20s to 30s.

The vehicle has damage to the front end on the passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror, which was recovered from the scene as evidence. The vehicle does not have a front license plate.

